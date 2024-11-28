Here’s what you can – and can’t – feed your pets this Thanksgiving

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Food is everywhere on Thanksgiving, and pet owners may be tempted to share some of that feast with their furry friends

Patty Spitler and Tom Dock from “Pet Pals TV” joined News 8 on Thursday to share some dos and don’ts for sharing Thanksgiving dinner with your pets.

First off, Dock says it’s okay to let the four-legged family members in on the festivities.

“Every news site that I came across had headlines — ‘don’t feed your dog this’ — ‘don’t feed your cat this’ don’t, don’t, don’t,” Dock said. “We’re going to do it, right? We’re going to share with our pets.”

Our pets are part of the family, too, so it only makes sense to sneak them some turkey or mashed potatoes under the table. But be careful how you do it.

Dock says cats and dogs both can have carrots, green beans, a dinner roll, white meat turkey and chicken with no skin. Removing the skin is important due to the extra fat.

“The fattiness of the skin (is important), and especially with turkey, we’re basting it with butter and lots of oils,” Dock said. “Dogs are going to eat that and it’s going to set them up for pancreatitis, which is an inflammation of the pancreas — very painful.”

Spitler also says to take the meat off the bones. “Portion control and no bones — they splinter,” she said.

Other holiday treats to feed your pets

Celery

Corn off the cob

Sweet potatoes

Apples

Pumpkin

Holiday foods NOT to feed your pets

Onion

Leaks

Garlic

Ham

Casseroles

Stuffing or dressing

Grapes

Dock and Spitler also recommend taking caution when putting up holiday decorations, especially with cats.

“People are throwing up their decorations. Pets might chew on (sparkly garland). If you’re a cat owner, it looks like prey,” Dock said. “They’re going to chew on it because that’s how they explore. Then it gets into their body. It anchors and it will actually cause a sawing motion and actually saw through part of the G.I. tract.”

Pet owners should also be mindful of candles, which can easily be knocked off tables.