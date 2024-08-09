The 2024 Hot Wheels Legends Tour coming to Greenwood

Exciting news, Indianapolis! On August 10, the Hot Wheels Legends Tour is stopping in our city, and it’s going to be a blast!

This event is part of a worldwide search to find the next great Hot Wheels car, and it’s perfect for car fans of all ages.

The event is free and will be held at the Walmart Supercenter in Greenwood. It’s all about celebrating the creativity and hard work of custom car builders.

Whether you love cars, collect Hot Wheels, or just want a fun day out with the family, there’s something for everyone. At the event, local car lovers and Hot Wheels designers will judge over 100 cool cars.

They’ll be looking for cars that are unique, creative, and have that special “garage spirit.” These cars aren’t just regular vehicles—they’re passion projects, where owners have put in a lot of time and effort to make them stand out.

But that’s not all! You’ll also see full-sized Hot Wheels cars, places where kids can play with the latest Hot Wheels toys, and special edition Hot Wheels die-cast cars that you can only get at the event.

It’s going to be a fun-filled day for the whole family.

So, mark your calendar for August 10, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and head to the Walmart Supercenter in Greenwood.

Whether you’re there to compete, watch, or just enjoy the car culture, the Hot Wheels Legends Tour is a day you won’t want to miss!