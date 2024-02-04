The 2024 total solar eclipse can be simulated

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dan McGlaun has seen 15 total solar eclipses. He’s now using that experience and knowledge to teach others about eclipses leading up the 2024 total solar eclipse in April.

McGlaun created an eclipse simulator.

Participants can click on any area of the country and follow the path of the eclipse as well as see what it would look like.

“I thought, ‘Lets make this relevant for everybody. Everybody’s experience is unique it’s valid, it’s worth celebrating,’” McGlaun said. “So, this is a tool that works for people like me who want to plan all kinds of detailed things and it works for people who just want to know, ‘Where should I go, what’s it gonna look like, why should I care?’”

The total solar eclipse will take place on April 8. Those who would like to see a simulation of the eclipse can check it out at eclipse2024.org.