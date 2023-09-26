Golf fans – Get ready! A major sporting event is coming to Central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another major sporting event is coming to Central Indiana.

The 2028 U.S. Senior Open will take place at Crooked Stick Golf Club in Carmel, In.

The United States Golf Association (USGA) announced on Tuesday that Crooked Stick Golf Club will play host to this prestigious tournament.

This will be the second time that the course, which was designed by Pete and Alice Dye, has hosted the U.S. Senior Open Championship. The last U.S. Senior Open Championship at Crooked Stick took place in 2009.

Crooked Stick will host its seventh USGA championship.

“Our Crooked Stick membership is excited to continue our longstanding partnership with the USGA by hosting the 2028 U.S. Senior Open,” Julie Siegler, championship chairperson, said. “It will be 19 years since Fred Funk won the 2009 Senior Open and our first national championship following Tom Doak’s work on rebuilding our green complexes.

Pete and Alice Dye built Crooked Stick with championship golf in mind, so we look forward to continuing their legacy with this prestigious event at their ‘home course.’”

Crooked Stick has hosted the 1982 U.S. Junior Amateur, the 1983 U.S. Senior Amateur, the 1989 U.S. Mid-Amateur, the 1993 U.S. Women’s Open, and the 2007 U.S. Women’s Amateur.

In addition to the U.S. Senior Open Championship, Crooked Stick has also hosted the PGA Championship (1991), U.S. Women’s Open (1993), Solheim Cup (2005), U.S. Senior Open (2009) and BMW Championship (2012, 2016)

Golf fans in Central Indiana have been avid supporters of the game. The last major golf event that invaded Central Indiana was the PGA Tour’s BMW Championship, most recently in 2016. The golf tournament had big attendance nearly 125,000 fans attended the four-day event that year. The tournament had a $30 million economic impact to the area in 2016.

There is the possibility the attendance could be just as big in 2028 with the potential of Tiger Woods potentially playing the U.S. Senior Open Championship at Crooked Stick.

NEWS 8 will have comprehensive coverage of this event as it unfolds.