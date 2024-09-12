The Asian American Alliance, Inc. hosting 18th annual Soul Salsa and Sushi event

ALL INDIANA The Asian American Alliance, Inc. h

The Asian American Alliance, Inc. (AAAI) will celebrate its 18th annual Soul Salsa and Sushi event on September 12th at Barnes & Thornburg from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

This multicultural professional networking event is organized in partnership with the National Black MBA Association and Prospanica.

Attendees will have the opportunity to network while enjoying food, music, and entertainment from three diverse cultures.

The event is open to all, and registration can be done on-site or online at www.aaalliance.org.

For a glimpse of what to expect, you can watch a video of the event here. Take a look at the full interview above for more information!