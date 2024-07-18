The Basketball Tournament brings former favorite college players to Indianapolis
Butler, Purdue hoops alums to face off in The Basketball Tournament
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some favorite former Bulldogs, Boilermakers, and Hoosiers are set to play basketball at Hinkle Fieldhouse this weekend.
Butler is hosting one of the eight regional rounds of The Basketball Tournament.
The brackets feature 64 teams competing for $1 million. Several of the teams are stacked with past college players.
The brackets are full of ‘punny’ names. Butler’s squad is “All Good Dawgs,” Purdue is “Men of Mackey,” and IU is “Assembly Ball.” People can enter a bracket challenge online.
The games tip-off on Friday and run through Tuesday. The tickets at Hinkle Fieldhouse start at $10 and can be purchased online at The Basketball Tournament website.
FRIDAY:
– GAMES at 1 P.M. & 3 P.M. EDT
- Game 1 – (3) Team Arkansas (Arkansas) vs (6) Eberlein Drive
- Game 2 – (4) Men of Mackey (Purdue) vs (5) Fort Wayne Champs
– GAMES @ 6 PM & 8 PM EDT
- Game 3 – (2) All Good Dawgs (Butler) vs (7) Fail Harder
- Game 4 – (1) Assembly Ball (Indiana) vs (8) The Cru (Valpo)
SUNDAY, JULY 21:
– GAMES @ 6 PM & 8 PM EDT
- Game 5 – Team TBD vs. Team TBD
- Game 6 – Team TBD vs. Team TBD
TUESDAY:
– GAME @ 7 PM EDT
- Game 7 – Team TBD vs. Team TBD
Tournament officials say the winner goes on to play in the TBT Quarterfinals and the location and time have yet to be decided.
As of Thursday, The Basketball Tournament Instagram page had posted rosters for IU and Butler, however, they had yet to reveal Purdue’s roster.