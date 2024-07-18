The Basketball Tournament brings former favorite college players to Indianapolis

Butler, Purdue hoops alums to face off in The Basketball Tournament

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some favorite former Bulldogs, Boilermakers, and Hoosiers are set to play basketball at Hinkle Fieldhouse this weekend.

Butler is hosting one of the eight regional rounds of The Basketball Tournament.

The brackets feature 64 teams competing for $1 million. Several of the teams are stacked with past college players.

The brackets are full of ‘punny’ names. Butler’s squad is “All Good Dawgs,” Purdue is “Men of Mackey,” and IU is “Assembly Ball.” People can enter a bracket challenge online.

The games tip-off on Friday and run through Tuesday. The tickets at Hinkle Fieldhouse start at $10 and can be purchased online at The Basketball Tournament website.

FRIDAY:

– GAMES at 1 P.M. & 3 P.M. EDT

Game 1 – (3) Team Arkansas (Arkansas) vs (6) Eberlein Drive

Game 2 – (4) Men of Mackey (Purdue) vs (5) Fort Wayne Champs

– GAMES @ 6 PM & 8 PM EDT

Game 3 – (2) All Good Dawgs (Butler) vs (7) Fail Harder

Game 4 – (1) Assembly Ball (Indiana) vs (8) The Cru (Valpo)

SUNDAY, JULY 21:

– GAMES @ 6 PM & 8 PM EDT

Game 5 – Team TBD vs. Team TBD

Game 6 – Team TBD vs. Team TBD

TUESDAY:

– GAME @ 7 PM EDT

Game 7 – Team TBD vs. Team TBD

Tournament officials say the winner goes on to play in the TBT Quarterfinals and the location and time have yet to be decided.

As of Thursday, The Basketball Tournament Instagram page had posted rosters for IU and Butler, however, they had yet to reveal Purdue’s roster.