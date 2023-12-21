The bathroom’s an ideal place for many houseplants

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Having houseplants in the bathroom may be more beneficial than you realize.

According to the Associated Press the term bathroom décor often conjures thoughts of decorative shelving, a framed print or perhaps a colorful shower curtain. But what about houseplants?

Most houseplants are tender tropical plants that thrive best in the warm, humid conditions of their native climate, often a rainforest or jungle. So, a bathroom, especially one with a window that also hosts a daily shower (or several), can be an ideal spot to grow them.

Recent trends are going a step further, adding plants not only to the bathroom but inside the shower, either on the floor, hanging from the ceiling, placed on the ledge of the tub or on a shelf above it.

If you go this route, take care to keep them out of the path of the water stream. Tropical plants like humidity but not soggy soil. In fact, they’ll likely need less water than their out-of-shower counterparts.

Plants best suited for jungle showers include prayer plant (Calathea), moth orchid (Phalaenopsis), golden pothos/devil’s ivy (Pothos), flamingo flower (Anthurium), Chinese money plant (Pilea), heart-leaf philodendron (Philodendron), spider plant (Chlorophytum comosum), peacock/prayer plant (Calathea), Peperomia spp., bird’s nest fern (Asplenium nidus) and lucky bamboo (Dracaena sanderiana).

Although eucalyptus plants aren’t ideal for growing in a shower (they don’t like moist soil), you can benefit from their aromatherapy and decongestant properties by gathering a bundle of fresh-cut stems, running them over with a rolling pin to release their oils, and tying them into a bouquet. Hang the bundle from the shower head for several weeks of scented steam showers. Replace it when the fragrance fades, or the bouquet looks wilted or begins to mold.

Outside the shower, place aloe vera, Chinese money plant, most Dracaena species, ficus spp. and wandering dude (Tradescantia zebrina) to the side of a bright window.