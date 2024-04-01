The Black Keys announce show at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

The Black Keys have announced a 2024 North American headline tour – International Players Tour – in support of their new album, Ohio Players. The tour includes a stop in downtown Indianapolis on Saturday, October 26, 2024 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, with special guests The Head and The Heart and Robert Finley. (Provided Photo/Live Nation)

INDIANAPOLIS (WIBC) — The Black Keys announced on Monday that they are going to be rocking Gainbridge Fieldhouse in 2024 and will stop in Indianapolis on Oct. 26.

The Saturday show will feature opening act support from The Head and The Heart as well as Robert Finley.

“The International Players Tour” will stop in 31 different cities in promotion of the bands upcoming album “Ohio Players” which will be released on April 5. The album will feature collaborations from with some other big names in music like Beck, Noel Gallagher of Oasis, and rapper Juicy J.

The lead single off of the album, “Beautiful People (Stay High),” has already reached No. 1 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay and AAA charts.

Tickets go on sale April 5 and can be purchased at livenation.com or theblackkeys.com.