The change in your home decorations once you have kids

by: Kayla Sullivan
Kid-ing with Kayla: It’s no secret children are messy, they love toys and tend to break things! Naturally, this causes a change in the way your home looks after having children. Kayla Sullivan makes light of this situation by pretending to be a judgmental friend who doesn’t have kids in one of her viral internet reports.

@kaylareporting

My son’s #toy kitchen really is nicer than mine tho #Fyp #Funny #NewsVoice #Friends #MomFriends #Kids #decor #ToddlerMom #ParentingHumor #Toddler #Mom

♬ original sound – Kayla Marie Sullivan

Kayla asked parents to describe their homes after having kids and here are their responses:

If you would like to see more Kid-ing with Kayla segments, click here or follow Kayla Sullivan on Facebook!

