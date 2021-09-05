News

A fall feel settles into Indiana 2 weeks early

INDIANAPOLIS (wish) — Falllike temperature trend will continue for much of the week.



Sunday night: After a beautiful day, enjoy a comfortable night with a light breeze under clear skies.



Labor day: Prepare for another beautiful day as temperatures warm to the upper 70s to low 80s under partly sunny skies. Winds will pick up Monday afternoon becoming breezy.

Monday night: Skies will remain partly cloudy as temperatures fall to the low 60s.



Tuesday: Enjoy a dry start to your day Tuesday. Keep the umbrella handy if you have Tuesday evening plans as showers and storms will move over the state. Showers will move out overnight into Wednesday. After a cloudy start to the day expect afternoon temperatures in the 70s.

8 Day forecast: Sunshine and 80-degree temperatures will return to the forecast Thursday. Expect afternoon high temperatures in the low 80s Thursday, Friday, and into the weekend. The comfortable weather trend continues for much of next week.