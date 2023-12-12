The Gadget Guy: Demeter Fragrances

XMAS STOCKING STUFFERS

1. Cincha Travel Belt & Cincha Belt Buddy – Elastic Bag-Securing Accessory for Carry-On Cases

$39.99 cinchatravel.com | $24.99 cinchatravel.com

Whenever you’re traveling, it’s always a struggle to prevent your handbag from falling out of your carry-on. With the Cincha Travel Belt, that’s no longer an issue. This elastic bag-securing accessory allows you to safely secure a handbag onto your carry-on case’s handle, enabling you to freely pull and maneuver your luggage case without worrying about your smaller handbag falling out. It can be adjusted up to 45 inches long so that it can fit most handbags. It also integrates a sturdy elastic slip that fits over your luggage case’s handle to help keep your handbag properly secure, a reinforced elastic fitter that helps keep its elastic belt tight around your handbag, and a quick-release metal buckle that makes it safe and easy to unstrap your bag when it’s time to unpack. The Cincha Travel Belt is available in a wide range of colors and styles. With each purchase, Cincha donates 100 frequent flyer miles to the nonprofit Miles4Migrants, which helps reunite families separated by travesty. video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=brOPWMVJZhY

Additionally, you can also get the Cincha Belt Buddy. This small pouch can be easily attached to the Cincha Travel Belt for carrying your personal items (such as your passport, wallet, keys, smartphone, and earphones) and allows you to have easy access to them right when you need them. It features a sturdy nylon exterior, a premium zipper closure, and comes stitched with a rugged carrying handle at the side and a longer and slimmer carrying handle at the top for easy transportation. Stitched onto the back-side of the pouch, there’s also an elastic slip that lets you slide your Cincha Travel Belt so your Cincha Belt Buddy is attached to its big brother.

2. Demeter Fragrances – Premium Fragrances Inspired by Unique Everyday Scents

From $6.80 to $33.60 w/ 20% Discount (15% Discount from 11/28) demeterfragrance.com

Adorn yourself with the smell of a fragrant scent you’re passionate about all day long with any of the Demeter Fragrances. Thoroughly formulated by Demeter Fragrance Library, and inspired by unique everyday scents, these premium fragrances for men and women deliver a pleasant, fresh, and aromatic scent all day long. Some of these scents have taken 2 decades to formulate and perfect. Their Puppy’s Breath fragrance is a slightly sweet and undeniably organic and alive fragrance that captures the experience of meeting that new puppy for the first time, up close and personal, bringing a rainbow swirl of happy feelings and memories. Their Kitten Fur fragrance brings an olfactory essence of the warmth and comfort of that purrfect spot, just behind a kitten’s neck. For those passionate about XMAS, there’s the Christmas Tree fragrance, which perfectly captures the spirit of the holidays all year around with its comforting and refreshing bright green evergreen scent. Their Mountain Air fragrance is Demeter Fragrance’s CEO’s personal attempt to capture one of the most amazing vacations of his life, as it encapsulates a crisp, clean, and cool mountain air scent from Alaska that combines the fresh scent of evergreen trees with the icy-cool and crystal-clear water from this region. Their Snow fragrance is one of their freshest ones, giving those who wear it an invigorating scent of recently fallen snow. Their Gin & Tonic fragrance delivers a light, crisp refreshment with its strong and sweet-deep juniper finish and citrus twist. Their Thunderstorm fragrance is their top-seller, as it transmits that same revitalizing and unmistakable scent you’d experience during a summer thunderstorm, which fills the atmosphere right before the first drop of rain falls. Their Dirt fragrance is Demeter’s most emblematic scent, made to smell exactly like the dirt from the fields around the Pennsylvania family farm belonging to the company’s founding perfumer, packing that beautiful scent from the time when plowing begins in the Northeast U.S., where you can easily smell turned earth with a touch of last season’s corn stalks.

video: https://m.media-amazon.com/images/S/vse-vms-transcoding-artifact-us-east-1-prod/d700df96-bcad-4599-9995-09ae8e1f0486/default.jobtemplate.mp4.480.mp4

3. Atom Studios iPhone MagSafe Cases Lineup & Charging Cables

$59.99 atomstudios.com | $29.99 atomstudios.com

For a durable protection case for your iPhone, go with Atom Studio’s iPhone MagSafe cases, which aim to solve everyday problems iPhone users typically experience by combining an exceptionally smart design, fashion-forward aesthetics, and a strong commitment to sustainability. Their cases are made from high-quality eco-friendly materials to reduce environmental impact, including wood, strengthened recyclable-grade 5052 aluminum, and sand-based silicone (not oil based), while also integrating a grade A microfiber lining on their interior that helps to keep your phone in place, giving it an extra level of protection. Their cases pack a slim, lightweight, yet ultra-sturdy construction that offers drop protection up to 10 ft., plus an enclosed base and 1mm raised edge that helps protect your iPhone’s screen. They also feature 50% thicker magnets, so you can achieve a seamless alignment for the perfect connection between your iPhone and its MagSafe charger. And you can also spend less time charging with Atom Studios US’s ultra-fast Lightning and USB-C cables and their Power Delivery enabled plugs, which can charge an iPhone from 0 to 50% in under 30 minutes. The company puts all of its products through extensive testing to ensure durability, such as bending its Lightning cables over 3000 times to ensure they don’t fray. Their products offerings include iPhone cases, charging cables, and chargers, as well as wallets, screen protectors, AirPod cases, and more.

4. MyDogToy Dog Toys – Super-Soft & Highly-Durable Dog Plushie Squeaker Toys

$25.49 mydogtoy.com | $23.49 mydogtoy.com | $24.49 mydogtoy.com

Elevate your dog’s playtime with any of MyDogToy Dog Toys, and the new special edition holiday versions of these toys allow your dog to be included in the festive gift-giving. These high-quality squeaker dog toys are built to last, can float in water, and are also machine washable. They’re made with multiple layers sewn together to make one super strong layer of material and covered with an additional layer of industrial-grade webbing trim that protects their edges and creates more strength for added durability. They also come equipped with squeakers which are safely attached inside their core layer to ensure your dog’s safety during playtime. For something softer, go with the MyDogToy Mighty Microfiber Ball Medium Snowman, a snowman dog plushie squeaker toy which has a super-soft microfiber exterior, a non-woven fleece interior, and a sturdy hollow plastic, all sewn together with 2 cross and 2 linear stitching rows, plus 6 squeaker balls inside its core. For something slightly tougher, there’s the MyDogToy Tuffy Holiday Gingerbread Man, a gingerbread man dog plushie squeaker toy which combines a soft fleece exterior with 2 durable interior layers, the same 2 x 2 stitching finish, and 2 squeakers. For more powerful dogs that require an extra-tough toy, the MyDogToy Tuffy No Stuff Ultimate Tug-O-War is the best option. This large circular dog plushie squeaker toy features an extremely tough construction, combining an outer layer of soft fleece with 3 sturdy interior layers, a very resistant finish with 7 rows of cross stitching, and 7 squeakers. video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tM076Ey-M_s