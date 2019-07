SPEEDWAY, IN (WISH) –The Indianapolis 500 Gordon Pipers have been a fixture at the Indianapolis 500 and throughout the Midwest since 1962. The band is a diverse group of individuals brought together for a common cause, to promote and share with the public the heritage of Scottish/Celtic culture and music.

With the primary emphasis being the performance of bagpipe and drum music their mission is to educate, entertain and enlighten those who see them perform.