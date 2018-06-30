‘The grief doesn’t change’: Community mourns shooting victim

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Members of the community joined a family to grieve for a man shot and killed at a gas station on June 19.

Ronnie Campbell, 38, died in the hospital after being critically wounded at the BP gas station near 34th Street and Moller Road on the west side. According to IMPD, Campbell’s death was the 68th criminal homicide in 2018.

Members of the Ten Point Coalition joined Campbell’s family and friends at a prayer vigil held Friday night at Northwest High School.

A chaplain with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department spoke at the vigil.

“Today it’s my family. And tomorrow it could be somebody else’s family. And the grief doesn’t change family to family. We have to continuously to bring awareness to gun violence and not just when it hits home. You have to do it whether it’s your family member or not. It could just be your neighborhood. It could be your neighbor. It could be anybody. And it just doesn’t stop,” said the victim’s sister, Eisha Campbell-Anderson.

Kejuan Ford, 19, and Shajuan Biddings, 22, were charged with murder and robbery in connection with Campbell’s death. Ford also faces a changes for a handgun violation and resisting law enforcement. Police have not provided details on the robbery charges Ford and Biddings face.