The heat and humidity follows us into the work week

Tonight

Sunset: 8:16 PM

Get ready for a warmer summer evening. While not as cool as the last few evenings thanks to temperatures rising again, things could certainly start to feel a whole lot worse. A healthy dose of humidity looks possible moving into the rest of the weekend and next week. This will make the slightly humid night ahead just enough for the fall feeling nights of past to leave but doesn’t bring back the sweltering summer heat either. Tonight looks warmer and more humid by a small step. Low temperatures tonight will be around 70 degrees and skies will remain clear for the entire evening. Wind is still out of the southwest at around 10 MPH.

Tomorrow

Monday will continue to feel pretty similar to the last few days, but we will have a few key chances. First of all, skies will become partly cloudy. The wind will also be slightly less strong. However, high temperatures will still reach around 90 degrees in the afternoon hours and the chances for rain will remain at zero. The only exception would be the western edge of the state which has a small chance for rain.

Tomorrow Night

Monday night returns to another hot and humid scene. Low temperature even warmer than the last few evenings with the low temperature still in the lower 70s by Tuesday morning. Winds out of the south at around 5 MPH. Skies become slightly cloudy but remain rain free.

Tuesday

The first of two wet days ahead. The high temperature Tuesday is 88 degrees, and some storms may be thrown into the mix along with partly cloudy skies. Wind out of the southwest at 5-10 MPH.

8-Day Forecast

The next 8 days look a dry after those two days, but at least it still seems like chances of rain on those days are about 20 to 40 percent. Temperatures remain around the 90-degree mark with humid conditions until an airmass change brings in less hot and wet conditions as we move towards next weekend.