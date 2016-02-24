The House Facebook Built

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue University might have discriminated against a male student who was accused of sexual assault, a federal appeals court said, reviving a lawsuit against the school.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Purdue too hastily sided with the man's female accuser and ignored his attempts to provide evidence in his defense, the Journal & Courier reported . They are identified in the decision as Jane and John Doe.