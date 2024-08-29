The importance of nutrition for young athletes

Briana Butler joined us to talk about the importance of nutrition for young athletes.

With more than 7.8 million teens nationwide participating in high school sports, ensuring they eat right is a key part of their success.

Briana Butler, a former WNBA athlete and well-known sports nutritionist, shared simple tips that families can use to help their school-age athletes stay healthy and strong.

She emphasized that good nutrition is one of the most important parts of keeping young athletes in top shape as they prepare for another active season.

Her advice is valuable for any family with kids in sports, making it easier to understand how to fuel their bodies for the best performance.

To learn more information, watch the full interview above for tips and tricks on how you can maintain your nutrition as an athlete!