‘The incredible Luck?’ Bulky Colts quarterback has teammates talking

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Andrew Luck is a changed man. However, by all accounts, off the field he is the exact same; still reading and biking and being Andrew.

But do you recall him looking like the image captured by Carmel City Council member Bruce Kimball over the weekend? Luck, in a cut off T-shirt had just hopped off his bicycle to catch the 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500. There were 33 race cars ready to turn 200 laps, and one pair of biceps, owned by Luck, ready to raise some eyebrows.

Just take the responses from his teammates on Wednesday. This is a new guy that is more impressive physically than anyone can remember.

“When I saw him, I was like, ‘Who is this guy?” said recently acquired defensive end Rakeem Nunez-Roches. “Then I saw his face and I was like ‘Damn that is him!’ He must have put on some weight. That is probably why I didn’t get that sack when I played him last. He got a little stronger and I see why now.”

Are the Colts big guys up front spending more time with the curling bar given Luck’s current stature — which according to the team sits at 6-foot-4, 240 pounds?

“Yes, he is putting some of us to shame I think,” Colts offensive lineman Joe Haeg said laughing. “He is a little bit more toned than us bigger guys. I saw a picture of him recently from just after his surgery to now. It is pretty funny to see.”

“I think he’s doing quite well, in the weight room and out of the weight room,” Head Coach Frank Reich said. “Just encouraged by everything we see.”

The Colts Organized Team Activities attendance sheet marked No. 12 absent on Wednesday. The Colts made a slight tweak to his training schedule according to Coach Reich. The first-year general added everything is “on course and on schedule” in terms of Luck’s plan to get back to full speed.

In the meantime, ‘The Invincible Luck’ appears to be lapping his teammates in the weight room.

“I didn’t know that was him when I was first came in in rehab,” Colts cornerback Pierre Desir said. “He’s jacked, you know? He’s definitely a big guy. I’m pretty sure he does crossfit or something because he’s definitely jacked.”

Can the Colts sales team land an endorsement deal for those biceps?

“Maybe we could release some bro-tanks or some tank tops to show them off a little bit more,” Haeg said. “But I don’t know.”

We do know one thing. Although Luck is fully armored, he still is not ready to let it fly. The curls continue.