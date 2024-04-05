Watch: ‘Daybreak’ chat about jazz club’s 30th anniversary event
Jazzing up Indy nightlife for 30 years
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — April is National Jazz Appreciation Month.
It coincides with the 30th anniversary of The Jazz Kitchen jazz club in Indianapolis.
David Allee, owner of The Jazz Kitchen, and Rob Dixon, a saxophonist and the artistic director of Indy Jazz Fest, on Friday stopped by “Daybreak” to chat about the jazz club’s 30th anniversary event.
