Watch: ‘Daybreak’ chat about jazz club’s 30th anniversary event

Jazzing up Indy nightlife for 30 years

by: Jeremy Jenkins
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — April is National Jazz Appreciation Month.

It coincides with the 30th anniversary of The Jazz Kitchen jazz club in Indianapolis.

David Allee, owner of The Jazz Kitchen, and Rob Dixon, a saxophonist and the artistic director of Indy Jazz Fest, on Friday stopped by “Daybreak” to chat about the jazz club’s 30th anniversary event.

The Jazz Kitchen is shown in July 2023 at 5377 N. College Ave. in Indianapolis. (Provided Photo/Google Street View)

