The journey of a lifetime: Avon couple sells home to travel the country in an RV

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — A couple from Avon, Indiana, has set out on the journey of a lifetime.

John and Susan Skelton packed up their lives, sold their home and both of their vehicles, and bought a fifth-wheel trailer and pickup truck in order to travel the United States.

“We have never done this before. We have never camped,” Susan Skelton said. “Until he pulled that RV home from Michigan, he’d never pulled anything longer than an 8-foot UHaul trailer.”

John Skelton says he was the one who brought up the idea of living life on the road.

“We were sitting on the couch and I just said, ‘Hey, what you think about selling everything we own and hit the road and see the country in a fifth-wheel?’ She immediately said yes!”

John Skelton says he will work full-time from the RV remotely, while his wife, who is retired, will start a YouTube channel called Destination Changing.

“I thought it would be a good way for friends and family to track and follow us on this journey,” Susan Skelton said.

The couple will also bring along their 13-year-old dog, Gipper.

“We’re not going anywhere without our dog,” John Skelton explained.

The couple’s first stop will be Yellowstone National Park, where Susan Skelton will run in a half-marathon. She says her goal is to run a half-marathon in every state.