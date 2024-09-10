The Mind Trust: Global Preparatory Academy

Global Preparatory Academy, Indiana’s first dual-language charter school, provides students with a unique learning experience in which core subjects are taught in both English and Spanish.

Liset Gonzalez-Acosta, Dual Language Director, joined us to share more information about the academy. She also brought Qualeyah Bateman, an 8th grader who is a part of the committee working on the celebrations for the Hispanic Heritage month.

The academy’s staff reflects the school’s commitment to diversity, with representation from 17 nationalities, including countries from Latin America, Africa, Europe, and Asia, such as Cuba, Venezuela, South Korea, and Kenya.

This multicultural environment enhances the student’s educational journey and helps them appreciate various cultures while preparing them for a globalized world.

Global Preparatory Academy is planning several exciting events as part of the Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations.

These include a food-tasting event paired with a cooking class, a chance for students and families to learn songs and dances from Hispanic cultures, and a poster project representing each Hispanic culture in the school.

The highlight of the month will be an assembly on October 10, which will bring the school community together to honor the rich cultural history of Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America.

The decorations for these events will be created by students in the Spanish Immersion After School Program, which currently engages 200 students, further enriching their learning experience.

All events are open to the Global Preparatory Academy community, welcoming families to celebrate together. Want to learn more information? Take a look at the full interview above.