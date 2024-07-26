The ‘never-ending’ tour of Styx rocks on at Ruoff Music Center

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The website ConcertArchives.org says the first documented Indiana concert for legendary rock-and-rollers Styx was more than 50 years ago – Sept. 13, 1972, at the Hammond Civic Center.

For several decades now, Styx has made Indiana an annual destination, and that tradition continues Friday night at Ruoff Music Center.

“Honestly, we can’t get enough, and the Styx faithful, they pretty well demand an annual visit, and we’re happy to comply with their wishes,” said Lawrence Gowan, the Canadian star who took over as lead singer and keyboardist for Styx in 1999.

Styx is in its 53rd year as a band, putting the “classic” in classic rock. Gowan, 67, joins founding members James “JY” Young, 74, and Chuck Panozzo, 75 on stage, in addition to lead guitarist Tommy Shaw, 70, who joined Styx in 1975. The band is rounded out by drummer Todd Sucherman, part of Styx since 1996, and new bassist – and Lawrence Gowan’s brother – Terry Gowan.

Don’t let the age numbers fool you. Styx prides itself on the same high-energy rock and roll show they have put on since their 1970s and ’80s heyday. Gowan says Styx and fellow classic rockers Foreigner and John Waite have combined to put on a four-hour rock spectacular for their “Renegades and Juke Box Heroes Tour” this year.

Styx, Foreigner, and John Waite play at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on Friday at 6:45 p.m. Tickets are available here.