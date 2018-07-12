The Peach Truck: A produce phenomenon arrives in Indiana

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – Fruit fanatics celebrated the arrival of a produce phenomenon this week when The Peach Truck arrived in central Indiana.

Semis carrying peaches from Georgia scheduled tour stops at garden centers, hardware stores and other retailers across the area.

A line of customers started forming at Salsbery Brothers Landscaping in Carmel three hours before the peaches could be purchased.

The owner of the garden center, Jeff Salsbery, said his team had prepared for hosting a huge crowd for the third year by spray painting temporary parking spots and calling upon Carmel Police to help direct traffic.

“It’s controlled chaos,” Salsbery said. “I don’t care what kind of event we have; customer appreciation day, whatever, this will be our busiest day in the parking lot.”

Rick Haley, the tour director for The Peach Truck said each stop in Indiana had attracted a thousand people or more.

“We take fresh peaches straight from the farm right to the public, right to you guys, within 48 hours and you can taste the difference. That’s why we serve thousands and thousands of customers,” Haley told News 8’s Drew Blair during Daybreak.

For a list of tour stops, click here.