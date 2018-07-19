‘The Secret Garden’ to hit Park Tudor stage

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosiers can enjoy a new production of “The Secret Garden” less than a week from now.

The Secret Garden tells the story of 11-year-old Mary Lennox who returns to Yorkshire to live with her reclusive uncle and his son. The estate’s many wonders include a magic garden which beckons the children with haunting melodies and the “Dreamers,” spirits from Mary’s past who guide her through her new life.

The Tony award-winning musical is a compelling story of forgiveness and renewal.

Weston Lecrone and Davon Graham dropped by our studios Thursday to tell us more about the musical.

Click the video above to see more from the interview, as well as a special performance from Amelia Wray.

You can catch the play on the Summer Stock Stage at Park Tudor School. For tickets, click here.