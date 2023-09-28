The ‘Swift’ Effect on the NFL

KANSAS CITY, MO - SEPTEMBER 24: Taylor Swift cheers from a suite with Donna Kelce as the Kansas City Chiefs play the Chicago Bears during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have filled the blank spaces in mainstream headlines all week amid dating rumors.

The dating rumors were reignited when the superstar singer attended future Hall of Famer Travis Kelce’s most recent football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City last Sunday.

Pictures and videos show her at the Kansas City Chiefs game in Week 3 in a suite, sitting next to Kelce’s mother. The two were also seen exiting the stadium together and driving away in Kelce’s car in a now-viral video.

Swift and Kelce are shaking off rumors and paparazzi, but there doesn’t appear to be any bad blood.

So what exactly is the ‘Swift’ effect?

Sports and business investor Joe Pompliano stated on X, formerly known as Twitter, the impact Taylor Swift’s appearance had on the NFL and the economy.

“Travis Kelce has had a busy 24 hours: 7 catches for 69 yards and a TD, Gained 300,000+ social media followers, +400% increase in merchandise sales, Top 5 selling jersey in the NFL,” Pompliano said. “That’s the Taylor Swift effect.”

That is quite the boost. Swift’s appearance overshadowed much of what was happening in the NFL last Sunday.

It’s no secret that Swift stands on her own regarding her success, loyal fans, and dedication to telling a good or bad love story. It will be interesting to see if this one seemingly plays out in front of our eyes.

As sports and pop culture make this captivating clash, only time will tell if Kelce is the “Anti-Hero” or the “Lover.”

Representatives for Swift say she is set to attend this upcoming Sunday’s Chiefs vs. Jets primetime matchup.