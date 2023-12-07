The Thalians aim to help service men and women

Actress and dedicated civic contributor, Ruta Lee, lends her voice to shed light on the incredible legacy of The Thalians, an organization that has played a pivotal role in championing the cause of mental health awareness and fighting against the stigma associated with mental illness in Hollywood and beyond.

With a rich history of advocacy and support, The Thalians have consistently worked towards eradicating misconceptions surrounding mental health.

Their enduring commitment to this vital cause has made a lasting impact on the entertainment industry and the broader community.

For more in-depth information and a deeper dive into The Thalians’ history, you can visit their website at Thalians Home – The Thalians.