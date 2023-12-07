Search
The Thalians aim to help service men and women

by: Divine Triplett
Actress and dedicated civic contributor, Ruta Lee, lends her voice to shed light on the incredible legacy of The Thalians, an organization that has played a pivotal role in championing the cause of mental health awareness and fighting against the stigma associated with mental illness in Hollywood and beyond.

With a rich history of advocacy and support, The Thalians have consistently worked towards eradicating misconceptions surrounding mental health.

Their enduring commitment to this vital cause has made a lasting impact on the entertainment industry and the broader community.

For more in-depth information and a deeper dive into The Thalians’ history, you can visit their website at Thalians Home – The Thalians.

