The Tie Dye Lab invites families to imagine, create, wear their art

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — If you’re looking for a chance to spend time with family or friends and create memories through art, the Tie Dye Lab may be a spot for you to check out.

It offers an organized, fun and colorful space for people of all ages, giving customers a chance to create one-of-a-kind wearable items. The lab is designed for family activities, preschool play dates, senior outings, team bonding, birthday parties, girls’ night out and more.

The Tie Dye Lab opened in June 2017 and has become a popular stop for people in Avon. Terri Fisher, co-owner of the lab, summed up what she said brings people in their business.

“It’s just fun,” Fisher said. “It’s an different, interactive and unique do-it-yourself experience.”

Cassidy Wildeman, Plainfield High School senior, has worked at the Tie Dye Lab for a year and a half. She said the atmosphere was what attracted her to become an employee in the first place.

“I was very drawn to this experience because it’s a very family-friendly environment for people of all ages,” Wildeman said. “It really brings people together and they’re talking and laughing and just having a really good time.”

Customers select their item and one of 28 colors; then a staff member guides them through the entire process. After tie dyeing, you can hang out in the lounge while they prepare your item for the finishing touches. Once ready, you’ll rinse it out. The only thing left to do is take it home and throw it in the wash. If you follow the steps correctly, you could wear your creation the same day you bring it in.

Abby Lynch, Brownsburg High School senior, works there as a lab technician and said guiding people from beginning to end makes her work days rewarding.

“The smile on people’s faces after their shirt turns out really well makes it fun,” said Lynch.

“The reveal is the best part of all, I think,” said Fisher. “People come in here worried that they’ve never been an artist before and then they open up their shirts and go, ‘Hey that’s really cool.’ You can’t mess up tie dye.”

You can also reserve a spot for a large gathering.

You can get a glimpse of the experience by visiting their Facebook page.

For small groups of eight people or under, you can walk in and get started.