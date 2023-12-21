The Toy Insider: Gift ideas for kids

Today, we have Ali Mierzejewski, Editor-in-Chief of The Toy Insider, here to introduce us to some exciting toys that promise hours of play and fun for kids of all ages.

These toys are all about play value that lasts well beyond the holiday season, ensuring they won’t end up collecting dust in the back of a closet by New Year’s Eve.

First up, we have “Storytime With Sunny” from VTech, a bright and entertaining friend who engages kids with captivating stories, and interactive activities, and even teaches them healthy habits.

Next, for the youngest superheroes, there’s the Spider-Man 6-volt Techno Racer Ride-on toy by Dynacraft, complete with Spidey’s signature design and light-up eyes. And SpongeBob fans can rejoice with the full-function R/C Krabby Patty from NKOK, offering detailed control and turbo boosts for endless adventures.

For those who love imaginative play, the Bluey Hammerbarn Shopping Playset by Moose Toys provides a multi-story shopping experience with lights, sounds, and interactive features.

Additionally, plush collecting is on-trend, and toys like Cows vs. Aliens and Bum Bumz offer adorable, collectible options at affordable prices.

Lastly, to combat boredom on colder days, Crayola’s Color Wonder offers mess-free coloring, while the Pokémon 2023 Puzzle Collection brings family fun with beautifully designed puzzles.

These toys are sure to bring joy and excitement throughout the holiday season and beyond.