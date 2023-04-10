Gnarly! If you can’t stick an ollie, now you can mail one!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Deck heads will be stoked for this news. The United States Postal Service has issued a new series of skateboard stamps!

The Art of the Skateboard is a new line of stamps celebrating the vibrant designs and excitement of skateboarding.

Four stamps have been designed by artists to capture the diversity and influences of the artists whose work is featured.

Alaskan Crystal Worl reflects her indigenous heritage with a blue and indigo salmon that is in the design style of the northern Northwest Coast.

Di’Orr Greenwood created a design with paint, woodburning and inlaid crushed turquoise. Her Navajo culture is reflected on a deck featuring eagle feathers and a burst of color reflecting a rising or setting sun.

Virginia artist William James Taylor created a deck with an abstract design consisting of a design of red lines and curves on an orange background.

MasPaz (Frederico Frum) designed a black, white and gold jaguar. MazPaz is a Columbian native raised in Washington DC and is a muralist. The jaguar represents authority and power in the lore of indigenous peoples.

The stamps are currently available and are Forever stamps. They can be purchased at your local post office or here.