The Zone Extra: January 16, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – As part of its commitment to great high school sports coverage, WISH-TV is proud to debut “The Zone Extra,” a weekly 30-minute program that airs each Thursday night at 7 p.m.

On this week’s show, Sports Director Anthony Calhoun sits down with a pair of brothers who have combined for more than 50 years of coaching girls basketball and have won over 1,000 games between them.

Also, Charlie Clifford heads to Lawrence Central and introduces you to Dre Davis, our Athlete of the Week, and explains why this year is so special for the entire Davis family.

Plus, we have the latest on the high school swimming and wrestling seasons, preview the Marion County boys basketball tournament and so much more!