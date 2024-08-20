The Zone Kickoff Show 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — High school football is finally here, and so is The Zone Kickoff Show.

The preview show includes:

Greg Rakestraw previews the the 2024 season

ISC Sports Network’s Greg Rakestraw joins the show to talk about some of the teams he has an eye on and give his state championship picks for each class.

Sheridan head coach Bud Wright back for his 60th season

News 8 sports reporter Angela Moryan has a story on the legendary Sheridan head coach who will coach his 60th year as a head coach in the state of Indiana and his 59th at Sheridan.

Ben Davis looks to repeat as state champions

News 8 sports reporter Andrew Chernoff has a story on the Giants and their star Mark Zackery IV. Zackery IV is a Notre Dame commit and plays both ways for the Giants.

Battle for the Zone Banner

All you need to know about the competition for the undisputed top spirit award. Bishop Chatard won the Zone Banner last year.

Play the video above for The Zone Kickoff Show.