TheeAllyE invites you to Indiana Pride of Color SUMMERFEST

by: Divine Triplett
Get ready for a day of fun, music, and celebration! Singer and songwriter TheeAllyE is excited to invite everyone to join her downtown on Monument Circle for the Indiana Pride of Color SUMMERFEST.

This vibrant event promises great artists and a fantastic time for all.

Indiana Pride of Color SUMMERFEST is more than just a festival; it celebrates diversity, culture, and community. Here’s what you can look forward to:

Event Details

  • Date: August 3rd
  • Time: 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM
  • TheeAllyE’s Performance: Around 5:30 PM

Enjoy performances by talented local artists. The lineup includes singers, dancers, and more, all bringing their unique flair to the stage. The atmosphere will be electric, filled with positivity and joy. It’s the perfect place to meet new friends and celebrate with old ones. Whether you’re young or old, there’s something for everyone. Dance, sing along, or just soak in the good vibes.

Mark your calendars and bring your friends and family. Indiana Pride of Color SUMMERFEST is an event you don’t want to miss. Let’s come together, celebrate our community, and enjoy the summer sunshine.

See you all on August 3rd! 🌞💃🏽✨

