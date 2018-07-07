There’s still time to see fireworks in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Did you miss the fireworks this Fourth of July? Here’s a list of central Indiana communities with Fourth of July celebrations through the weekend.
Brown County
- On July 7, there will be a beach party with food, music and fireworks at Sweetwater Beach.
Carroll County
- LAKE FREEMAN: See fireworks July 7 at 10 p.m.
Hendricks County
- BROWNSBURG: Spectators can enjoy a fireworks show on July 6 and 7 from the designated viewing area on the grassy lot on the southwest corner of Odell Street and Airport Road. Parking is available at various school lots. In past years, the show was at Arbuckle Acres, but construction on North Green Street meant changes to the viewing area.