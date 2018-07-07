There’s still time to see fireworks in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- A statement to patrons found taped to an entrance of Scotty's Dawghouse in Indianapolis indicates that all of the Scotty's Brewhouse and Thr3e Wise Men Brewing Company operations "would be ceasing effective July 20, 2019."

Scotty's Dawghouse is located on the Butler University campus at 4702 Sunset Ave. Suite 100 in Indianapolis.