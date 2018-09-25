Thief stole gun, designer bag, shattered windows in Center Grove vehicle break-ins

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Another rash of vehicle break ins have been reported in Johnson County.

The thief got away with a gun, a designer handbag and shattered four windows in five different incidents. Investigators believe they’re likely connected.

The break-ins happened Sunday night into Monday morning in Center Grove neighborhoods, most near County Line Road and State Road 135.

Three break-ins happened at the Lincoln Park Adult Community:

900 block of Lincoln Park West Drive. Window broken. Nothing stolen

1100 block of Lincoln Park West Drive. Window broken. Nothing stolen

3233 Meridian Meadows Road. Window broken. Nothing stolen.

One break-in happened at Wood Creek Subdivision:

900 block of Woodcreek Place. Window broken. Suspect stole designer purse with credit cards, debit cards, drivers license and expired passport. Suspect was not able to use credit or debit cards.

One break in happened on Berry Road

1400 block of Berry Road. Suspect stole a pistol and GPS from an unlocked van

Tristen Nichols has to squeeze in, to get to her car. But at least it’s parked in the garage. That wasn’t the case a day ago when somebody broke into it.

“Here’s my window here. You can see the glass. It was a pretty clean break. It was all through my car. I had to vacuum it out,” said Nichols.

Inside her car was money and other valuables. The suspect broke the window but didn’t take anything. The same thing happened in two other break ins; the suspect shattered the windows but took nothing. Authorities believe he or she intended to steal, but must’ve been spooked and ran off.

Down the road, Dan Gandolph wasn’t so lucky.

“Came out and the side back window was busted on the driveway. Her purse was missing,” said Gandolph.

Not just any purse, it was his wife’s $1,200 Louis Vuitton designer bag.

“It makes me mad. Very few things that anger me like thieves,” said Gandolph.

While victims are angry, Major Duane Burgess of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is concerned. In one case, the suspect got away with a gun.

“It’s a big deal because we don’t know who has that weapon now. We don’t know what other crimes these people are going to commit,” said Burgess.

Major Burgess couldn’t quantify exactly how many, but says car break-ins are an increasing problem in the county.

“It’s increased by a great deal. I know we’re taken it serious. We have officers we’re paying overtime to have officers out in the neighborhoods patrolling to look and see that we can catch these folks,” he said.

And if authorities do catch them, victims would like a word with the suspect.

“Grow up man. Don’t do that. It’s not right,” Gandolph said. He continued, “Some other things I’d like to say to them but I don’t want to put it on air.”

Major Burgess has this advice, advice that seems simple, but is worth repeating.