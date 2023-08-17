Third earthquake reported near Indiana-Illinois border

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Federal officials report an earthquake struck Thursday afternoon near the Indiana-Illinois border.

It would be the third earthquake in the area in less than one week.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported the quake around 1:25pm EDT with a preliminary magnitude of 2.8, which would qualify it as a minor earthquake.

The quake’s epicenter was reported to be along the Indiana-Illinois border, about 5 miles WNW of Vincennes, Indiana.

Yellow star marks spot of likely epicenter of Thursday earthquake near Indiana-Illinois border.

Courtesy USGS

There were no immediate reports of damages or injuries.

The same area experienced small earthquakes on Monday and Tuesday.