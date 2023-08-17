Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Third earthquake reported near Indiana-Illinois border

by: Brady Gibson
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Federal officials report an earthquake struck Thursday afternoon near the Indiana-Illinois border.

It would be the third earthquake in the area in less than one week.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported the quake around 1:25pm EDT with a preliminary magnitude of 2.8, which would qualify it as a minor earthquake.

The quake’s epicenter was reported to be along the Indiana-Illinois border, about 5 miles WNW of Vincennes, Indiana.

Yellow star marks spot of likely epicenter of Thursday earthquake near Indiana-Illinois border.
Courtesy USGS

There were no immediate reports of damages or injuries.

The same area experienced small earthquakes on Monday and Tuesday.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Taliban official says women lose...
International News /
Yellow-legged hornet appears in US...
All Indiana /
Over 1.5 million dehumidifiers are...
National News /
Small plane crashes on a...
International News /
Mississippi judge declares mistrial for...
National News /
Pentagon review calls for reforms...
National News /
Strong earthquake and aftershock shake...
International News /
Britney Spears and Asghari split,...
All Indiana /