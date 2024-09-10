This Caitlin Clark corn maze in Indiana is a slam dunk

Hobart, Ind. (WISH) — Caitlin Clark has taken Indiana by storm, is the leading candidate for WNBA Rookie of the Year, and now is memorialized in corn.

Hobart Indiana is about 150 miles north of Indianapolis, some would say Angel Reese’s backyard.

The owners of the County Line Orchard created a maze of corn to honor the Fever superstar. The orchard said on Facebook: “At County Line Orchard, we are celebrating women’s sports by designing our maze in the likeness of Caitlin Clark! Her incredible success and impact on the WNBA is a huge inspiration, and as a proud Indiana business, we wanted to pay tribute to her achievements! 🌽🏀 #CaitlinClark #WomenInSports #WNBA #IndianaProud #CountyLineOrchard.”

WISH-TV’s Chief Photographer John LeSage flew our Avi8tor drone over the cornfield Tuesday to give us a sky-high view of the Fever phenom.

(WISH PHOTO, John LeSage)

County Line Orchard opened for the season August 28th and will be open through Halloween.