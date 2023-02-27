News

This Indiana attraction just got rated one of the best in the nation!

(Provided Photo/Holiday World)
by: Jason Ronimous
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosiers have long known the best spot for roller coasters and water slides is Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari in southern Indiana.

Now U.S. News & World Report has rated the Santa Claus Ind. theme park as one of the 17 best in the United States!

The park is known for offering free soft drinks, free sunscreen and free parking, as well as the Thunderbird roller coaster and the Cheetah Chase water coaster.

Holiday World made the list, joining other theme parks like Disneyland, Kings Island, Cedar Point and Universal Studios Hollywood.

Holiday World is open May-Sept on weekends and daily in June and July.

(Provided Photo/U.S. News and World Report)

© 2023 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Hensley Legal Group Fur-Ever Friends: Adopt Triton from IndyHumane

Life.Style.Live! /

Houston and Alabama still top 2 in AP top 25; Purdue remains at No. 5

College Basketball /

Kid-ing with Kayla: Paper Perpetrator

Kid-ing with Kayla /

Finding Faith with cardiac arrest survivor Patrick Appleton

Finding Faith with Randy Ollis /


 
Copyright 2023 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.