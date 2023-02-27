News

This Indiana attraction just got rated one of the best in the nation!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosiers have long known the best spot for roller coasters and water slides is Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari in southern Indiana.

Now U.S. News & World Report has rated the Santa Claus Ind. theme park as one of the 17 best in the United States!

The park is known for offering free soft drinks, free sunscreen and free parking, as well as the Thunderbird roller coaster and the Cheetah Chase water coaster.

Holiday World made the list, joining other theme parks like Disneyland, Kings Island, Cedar Point and Universal Studios Hollywood.

Holiday World is open May-Sept on weekends and daily in June and July.