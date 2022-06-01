News

Pride Month celebrations happening across Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kait Baumgartner from the Indianapolis Moms Blog joined News 8 to highlight pride events and activities happening all month across Indianapolis recognizing the LGBTQ+ community.

These celebrations include:

Saturday, June 4 | Pet Pride | 2420 E Riverside Dr, 12:00-3:00 pm

Wednesday, June 8 | Youth Pride Carnival: Indiana Youth Group | 3733 N Meridian St., 1:00-6:00 pm

Saturday, June 11 | Indy Pride Parade presented by Delta Faucet Company | Mass Ave., 10:00 am-12:00 pm

Saturday, June 11 | Indy Pride Festival 2022 presented by Salesforce | 601 North New York Street, 11:00am-11:00pm

Friday, June 17 | Drive-in Movie Night | 480 S Tibbs Ave., 8:00-11:30 pm

For more information on this month’s events, visit the Indianapolis Moms blog.