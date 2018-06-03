‘This needs to stop’: Group campaigns to end gun violence

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis block party on Saturday was marked with tears and cries for change.

The Wear Orange campaign hosted a family-friendly event on the near northeast side Saturday afternoon with the goal of bringing the community together and creating a forum for those grieving to share their messages.

Orange is the designated color to honor the lives of people killed or wounded by gun violence.

Several people who attended had lost a family member to gun violence in Indianapolis.

Parents of victims said they are praying witnesses come forward in murder investigations and that more people understand how devastating a sudden loss can be.

“I want to get my own group and have something like this because all of this needs to stop. This senseless killing, everyone going around killing people. My son got shot 14 times,” said Rochelle Anderson, who lost her son, Rodriquez Anderson, to gun violence on Jan. 3.

Several public figures lent their voices to the cause on Saturday, including U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly, U.S. Rep. Andre Carson and two city-county councilors.

The Wear Orange event follows National Gun Violence Awareness Day on Friday.