Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

This new retailer coming to Edinburgh outlets won’t get a ‘chilly’ reception

Photo courtesy of Indiana Premium Outlets
by: Jason Ronimous
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Simon Property Group announced today that the company will partner with retailer Five Below at nine properties, according to a press release.

Included in the list is Indiana Premium Outlets, the mall in Edinburgh.

The new stores will open beginning this spring and summer 2023 at Albertville Premium OutletsPleasant Prairie Premium OutletsJohnson Creek Premium OutletsGaffney Outlet MarketplaceIndiana Premium OutletsPismo Beach Premium Outlets and Pocono Premium Outlets

In addition, Five Below is also opening at Great Mall, a Mills property, in Milpitas, CA, and at Miller Hill Mall in Duluth, MN this year as well as undergoing a full remodel at Arundel Mills in Hanover, MD.

“Expansion to 3,500-plus stores is a key strategic pillar of our vision for growth, and our relationship with Simon is core to continuing our national expansion efforts. We look forward to our partnership with Simon and serving new communities and customers with our fun and value-based experience with the opening of each new store this spring and summer,” said George Hill, Chief Retail Officer of Five Below.

“The expansion of our relationship with Five Below comes as a result of the success of the 21 stores that are currently in our Malls and Mills properties and is a natural extension of our commitment to growth,” said Paul Ajdaharian, Senior Vice President of Leasing at Simon.

No word on when the retailer of cool stuff for tweens, teens and beyond will be opening.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Weapons detection systems proposed for...
Education /
Man shot and killed in...
Crime Watch 8 /
Counselor fired over Pendleton school’s...
Political News /
Summer Concert Series returning to...
Local News /
Pike police investigate stabbing at...
Local News /
Indianapolis man convicted for 2021...
Crime Watch 8 /
Supreme Court rules against Andy...
Entertainment /
More families to qualify for...
Indiana News /