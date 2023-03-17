This should be a slam dunk! Puppy racing coming to Indy!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some days it’s a regular NBA game happening at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Other days it’s an NBA game with PUPPY RACING at halftime!

During halftime of the Indiana Pacers game against the Philadelphia 76ers on March 18, nine puppies will hit the court.

IndyHumane is co-hosting the event.

The dribbling canines will compete for treats in a PetSmart Puppy Race.

The pups, aged 8-12 weeks will race for treats and will be available for adoption at the game. While they are not able to go home that night, they can be placed on temporary hold for adoption, according to a press release.

Competing for treats in the race will be Team B-Ball and Team Halftime! Swish, Dribble, Hoops and Buckets are 12 week old puppies that are on Team B-Ball while Candy, Smooches, Pinky, Pookie, and Crush are 8 week old puppies that make up Team Halftime.

“We are so excited to partner with PetSmart® , PetSmart Charities®, and the NBA for a second time to spread some joy to the people watching and hopefully find these puppies homes!” says IndyHumane CEO Donna Casamento. “We hope everyone enjoys watching the puppy races and some fans are inspired to adopt.”

Tickets are available here.