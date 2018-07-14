Thousands celebrate ‘all things Indy’ at downtown bicycle festival

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hundreds of cyclists – young and old, amateur and professional – descended upon Monument Circle Saturday morning for the 9th annual Indy Criterium Bicycle Festival.

Indy “Crit” organizers transformed sections of the Circle into an urban cycling course and described the all-day festivities as a “celebration of all things Indy.”

Food, coffee, beer and equipment vendors were on site before the sun rose and said they were prepared to cater to thousands of spectators.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Freewheelin’ Community Bikes, an Indianapolis bicycle shop that seeks to teach children life skills through bicycle ownership and maintenance.

The 8th running of the Indy Crit in 2017 raised more than $120,000 for the non-profit organization, event directors said.

In addition to supporting children in the community, longtime cyclists told News 8 they were motivated to return year after year to reconnect with friends and fellow racers they met through the festival.

“We have a whole community here,” said Justin Kirk, an Indianapolis resident and lifelong cyclist. “We’ve seen more and more people participate each year. Many are from different cities or states. They’ve realized how great Indianapolis is for cycling.”

Kirk began cycling as a child, he said, and is now a fifth-time Indy Criterium racer who enjoys seeing other pint-sized cyclists participating in the festival’s youth rides.

His advice to up-and-coming racers and adults trying cycling for the first time: “You have to start somewhere. All you have to know is how to ride a bike.”

Kirk also shared a pro tip for staying cool while cycling in sweltering heat. He said he often fills nylon pantyhose with ice and sticks it down the back of his neck when the mercury rises!