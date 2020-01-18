Top Video

Thousands climb to the top of OneAmerica for Riley Children’s Hospital

Thousands climb to the top of OneAmerica for Riley Children's Hospital

by: Angeli Kakade
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thousands of athletes spent Saturday morning climbing for a cause during the 37th annual Bop To The Top fundraiser.

The 36-floor stair climb to the top of OneAmerica Tower benefits Riley Hospital for Children and their ongoing initiatives.

“This race is so unique. We’re hoping to raise $15,000 today and it’s always a great opportunity for us to come out to recognize and support team Riley,” said Megan Yates, community fundraising events coordinator at Riley Children’s Foundation.

Race organizers say Saturday’s climbers range in age from 4-84 years old with more than half of the participants representing different race teams.

One of the teams, Team Ninja, said it raised money throughout the year for Riley. For the climb, they translate quarters into weight and carry that weight up the stairs to the top. Some of their bags of quarters weighed up to 30 lbs.

The race also has a special firefighter division where some of Indy’s finest battle to the top in a friendly competition.

Athletes warmed up and stretched in the lobby of OneAmerica before heading to the stairs where the race kicked off at 8:30 a.m.

Signs filled each of the 36 floors with messages of encouragement.

One of the teams, Team Ninja, said it raised money throughout the year for Riley. For the climb, they translate quarters into weight and carry that weight up the stairs to the top. Some of their bags of quarters weighed up to 30 lbs.

The race also has a special firefighter division where some of Indy’s finest battle to the top in a friendly competition.

Athletes warmed up and stretched in the lobby of OneAmerica before heading to the stairs where the race kicked off at 8:30 a.m.

Signs filled each of the 36 floors with messages of encouragement.

