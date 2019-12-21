Thousands give the gift of life at Colts’ annual Bleed Blue Blood Drive

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts hosted their 20th annual Bleed Blue Blood Drive Saturday morning at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The event is the largest single-day blood drive of the year in Indiana.

“We need to collect 560 units of blood everyday to meet the needs of our patients,” said Penny Schroeder with Versiti Blood Center of Indiana.

Schroeder says that blood donation around the holiday slows down.

“People are busy traveling and spending time with family, so we come here every year to get that blood that is still needed,” said Schroeder.

This year’s goal is to collect 1,500 units of life-saving blood.

Each Bleed Blue donor will receive a commemorative, limited-edition football featuring Colts tight end and Indianapolis native Jack Doyle.

The blood drive also features several activities to keep families entertained.

On-field activities include big screen movies, games and appearances by Colts cheerleaders.

Free child care will be offered while parents donate blood.

“The whole process takes about an hour. We start with a short physical examination and check your blood pressure before donating,” said Schroeder.

To give blood, you must be 17 or older and in good health. A photo ID is required.

The Bleed Blue Blood Drive takes place Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. There is free parking in the south lot where you can then enter through the southeast gates and follow signs for the Bleed Blue Blood Drive.

For more information or to schedule an appointment to donate blood, click here.