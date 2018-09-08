Thousands report of power outages in Hendricks County

News

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A large number of customers with Duke Energy and Hendricks Power experienced outages Saturday morning

The outage was caused after a vehicle struck a utility pole on 267 between CR 100 and CR 300, according to a representative with Duke Energy.

That number was reduced to around 800 in Plainfield as of 7:45 a.m. Saturday.

All of the outages were expected to be restored by 1 p.m.

It is not yet known if the crash was weather induced. 

Too see the entire outage map, click here

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: