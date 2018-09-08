Thousands report of power outages in Hendricks County

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A large number of customers with Duke Energy and Hendricks Power experienced outages Saturday morning

The outage was caused after a vehicle struck a utility pole on 267 between CR 100 and CR 300, according to a representative with Duke Energy.

That number was reduced to around 800 in Plainfield as of 7:45 a.m. Saturday.

All of the outages were expected to be restored by 1 p.m.

It is not yet known if the crash was weather induced.

Too see the entire outage map, click here.