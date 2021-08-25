News

Thousands without power due to storms; three schools dismissed early

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More than 20,000 central Indiana residents are without power due to storms.

Update 1:59 p.m.

AES Indiana is now reporting 18,121 outages.

Duke Energy is reporting 1,137 outages.

Update 1:52 p.m.

Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana was forced to close at noon due to water damage. The building was evacuated and the on-site pantry will be back from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

❗️❗️❗️ The pantry and all Gleaners onsite facilities will be closed for the remainder of the day, as our building has sustained significant damage due to the storm.



Please visit https://t.co/AbANAYGvRc or download the community compass app for food assistance. ❗️❗️❗️ — Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana (@GleanersFBIndy) August 25, 2021

Update 1:29 p.m.

AES Indiana is now reporting 24,720 outages.

Duke Energy is now reporting 1,069 outages.

Update 1:11 p.m.

AES Indiana says it is not sure when power will be restored following storms. The company has issued this statement regarding outages and repairs:

AES Indiana crews are currently working to restore 23,980 customers affected by high winds and lightening from the severe storms that just moved across our service area. Safety is AES Indiana’s top priority during this restoration process. Crews are working to repair significant damage to power lines and equipment. AES Indiana

Update 1:08 p.m.

AES Indiana is now reporting 24,212 outages.

Duke Energy is now reporting 1,049 outages.

Update 12:53 p.m.

AES Indiana is now reporting 23,980 outages.

Duke Energy is reporting 1,237 outages.

Update 12:34 p.m.

AES Indiana is now reporting 24,816 outages.

Duke Energy is reporting 1,203 outages.

Update 12:27 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Morgan, Johnson and Shelby counties until 1 p.m.

AES Indiana is now reporting 28,739 outages.

Duke Energy is reporting 1,097 outages.

UPDATE 12:23 p.m.:

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Morgan, Johnson and Shelby counties until 12:30 p.m. The main hazards are gust winds at 60 miles per hour, heavy rain and frequent lightning.

Original story:

As of 12:12 p.m., AES Indiana (formerly IPL) says more than 27,000 customers are without power.

Duke Energy is reporting another 957 across the state.

The outages have caused three schools to be dismissed early.

Harrison Hill Elementary, Belzer Middle School and Lawrence Central High School with the Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township are dismissing early.

Harrison Hill students will be dismissed at noon. Belzer and Lawrence Central students will be dismissed at 1 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Hendricks County until 12:15 p.m.