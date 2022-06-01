News

Three Indiana students make semifinals of Scripps National Spelling Bee

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three Indiana students have made the semifinal stage of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

The students are Ishan Ramrakhiani, 14, of Roanoke; Achyut Ethiraj, 12, of Fort Wayne; and Riya Koya, 14, of Carmel.

The semifinals are slated to start today at 3:30 p.m. and will air later at 8 p.m. tonight. The finals will air tomorrow at 8 p.m.

Ishan Ramrakhiani

Achyut Ethiraj