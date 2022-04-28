News

Thursday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here's a look at Thursday's business headlines

Jobless Claims

The U.S. economy shrank by 1.4% last quarter. There is no doubt the Omicron variant had something to do with this. Two consecutive quarters leads to recession and this is the first quarter. There are currently 180,000 jobless claims.

Eli Lilly profit jumps

Eli Lilly’s profit jumped on robust demand for it’s diabetes drug. Lilly was helped by a strong demand for its top-selling diabetes drug and higher sales of its COVID-19 therapies. In Feb, the U.S. authorized Lilly’s COVID-19 antibody drug, for people ages 12 and older at the risk of severe illness, and signed a deal for up to 600,000 doses. Lilly said it’s weight loss drug met goals in trials.

Credit card debt

Credit card debt is creeping up as consumers face rising prices almost across the board. The Federal Reserve’s next rate hike will only make it more expensive to carry a balance. After consumers paid off a record $83B in credit card debt during the pandemic, helped by government stimulus checks and lockdowns, credit card balances are creeping back up amid higher prices for gas, groceries, and housing.

Twitter relocating headquarters

The mayor of Jacksonville, Florida is calling on Tesla CEO and new Twitter owner Elon Musk to relocate the social media company’s headquarters to Florida. Florida’s Chief Financial Officer & State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis is calling on Musk to move Twitter to Florida. An Austin, Texas area rancher offered to give Elon musk 100 acres for free to build a new Twitter headquarters.