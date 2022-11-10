News

Thursday’s business headlines

SAN RAFAEL, CA - OCTOBER 29: 52 ounce bottles of Tropicana orange juice are displayed on a shelf at a grocery store on October 29, 2018 in San Rafael, California. With a seasonal shortage of oranges and grapefruit, U.S. based orange juice makers, including Tropicana and Minute Maid, have downsized their bottles from 59 ounces to 52 ounces without lowering the price of the product. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Thursday’s business headlines with Jane King.

October consumer price report to be released Friday

October’s consumer price report is expected to show inflation still ran hot, even as some goods prices cooled.

Economists expect the Consumer Price Index to show a 0.6% increase from September — that’s up 7.9% from a year ago, according to Dow Jones.

Within the report, economists expect to see that prices for services like airfares and shelter continued to rise, while some goods prices fell.

Seasonal hiring expected to plunge

Seasonal hiring is expected to plunge by nearly 40% this holiday season as retail, warehouse, and transportation companies dramatically cut back.

Challenger, Gray & Christmas, a Chicago-based outplacement and career transitioning firm, says the three key sectors plan to add 592,400 seasonal employees, down a whopping 37% drop from hires announced last year.

They say some companies may be reluctant to hire due to economic uncertainty.

Tropical Storm Nicole endangering orange crop

Tropical Storm Nicole, which made landfall on Florida’s east coast at around 3 a.m. Thursday, is endangering the Sunshine State’s orange crop.

The crop was already expected to be the smallest in nearly 80 years, thanks to Hurricane Ian.

Analysts say a smaller orange crop could drive up prices.

Bitcoin tumbles to lowest level in almost two years

Bitcoin fell to its lowest level in nearly two years.

Cryptocurrencies were down across the board as a popular crypto exchange, FTX, teetered on the brink of collapse.

Survey: People love to vacation, but say relaxation is hard to find

Although most vacation typically lasts a week, the average person doesn’t start to relax until three days into their trip, according to a new survey by OnePoll and Club Wyndham.

On the plus side, a good vacation can do wonders. Three-quarters of those surveyed said they “feel like themselves” after a trip, and a similar percentage believe traveling is good for their mental health.