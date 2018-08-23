INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Thursday’s business headlines.

China

The trade war rages on.

The second round of tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods go into effect Thursday.

The tariffs come as Chinese officials are meeting with U.S. trade reps in Washington.

USDA

The USDA is buying $50 million worth of milk and donate it to food banks.

Marketplace says the purchase will help dairy farmers who are dealing with low prices and milk consumption that is falling.

Farmers say it’s helpful but not a long-term solution.

Microsoft

Microsoft announced it is expanding it’s efforts to protect open elections with its “Defending Democracy program.”

The company will offer a free added layer of security to candidate and related organizations with a service called Accountguard.

It will send out notifications when attacks are detected and help organizations take action to lockdown their accounts.

Facebook

Facebook has removed its data security app from the Apple Store.

The app is called Onvao and it reportedly violated data collection policies.

Facebook is able to collect and analyze Onavo users’ activity to get a picture of how people use their phones beyond Facebook’s apps.