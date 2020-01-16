Thursday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Thursday’s business headlines.

GM

General Motors has moved over 1,350 temporary workers to full-time jobs.

The workers are at plants in Michigan, Indiana, New York, Texas, Tennessee, Kansas and Kentucky.

The full-time status will offer the employees better medical benefits, company contributions to their retirement plans or the 401K as well as profit sharing and life insurance coverage.

Gas, heat

The cost of consumer goods and services rose in 2019 at the fastest pace in eight years, led by health care and gasoline.

We also paid more last year for meats but appliances fell by 16%.

China trade

China’s pledge to buy U.S. farm goods based on “market conditions” during the phase 1 trade deal signing ceremony on Wednesday added doubts among farmers and commodity traders over Beijing’s lingering tariffs on U.S. exports.

Reuters reports China to purchase at least an additional $12.5 billion worth of agricultural goods in 2020 and at least $19.5 billion over the 2017 budget level of $24 billion in 2021.

Soybeans fell on the term “market conditions” in the agreement.

Dow

The Dow closed about 29,000 for the first time ever on Wednesday.

The record high followed the signing of a US-China trade deal.